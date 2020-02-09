Netflix has a big reason why it brings its films to theaters: The Oscars

When you think of Netflix, you don’t really think about going to the movies. If anything, it’s the opposite, since the streaming company and the theater industry have long since not agreed on how long their films can be shown at the Cineplex.

“The Irishman” and “Marriage Story”, the company’s best nominees for this year’s Academy Awards, were still released in theaters in limited numbers. But why would Netflix invest time, money and energy to release films in cinemas if that’s not his thing?

Well, the obvious answer is that films have to be in the cinema for at least a week to qualify for an Oscar nomination. No theaters, no Oscars.

But there is another reason why a company that is known for showing its films in private homes wants to show its films in cinemas.

“I see it as marketing. Just like Warby Parker or Amazon has retail stores, ”Zak Shaikh, vice president of programming and entertainment at research-based media company Magid, told CNN Business. “It’s about promoting the brand and encouraging filmmakers to feel that their artistic endeavors are fully supported by Netflix.”

Martin Scorsese is one such filmmaker.

The longtime author, who has made some of the most respected movies like “Taxi Driver” and “Goodfellas”, pushed for a “robust national movie release” for “The Irishman”, according to the New York Times.

Instead, the director’s gangster epic skipped wide release, hitting independent cinemas on November 1 and Netflix on November 27. This was because, according to the Times, negotiations between major theater chains and Netflix “ended in a standoff”.

The Irishman finally got its name in the spotlight when the company rented the Belasco Theater on Broadway for the screening of the film – a thrilling move that garnered a lot of attention and seal of approval from the company’s greatest Oscar nominee. The film is nominated for major awards, including the best picture, the best supporting actor and the best director.

Shaikh added that Netflix’s restricted release strategy helps make the company “look like it’s a big theater studio”. This helps to further validate the company against the film industry, which has always kept it at a distance, and in particular towards Oscar voters.

“The Oscars recognize films that are shown in cinemas,” Paul Dergarabedian, chief media analyst at Comscore, told CNN Business. “A limited theatrical release activates several check boxes. It strengthens a film’s profile and makes filmmakers and talents happy, which is perhaps the most important. “

It’s important for Netflix to keep filmmakers and talent happy. A limited release and the prestige of Oscars allow the streamer to promote A-List talents who can create exclusive content for the service’s 167 million subscribers worldwide. Creating high-quality content can also help Netflix stand out from competitors like Disney and WarnerMedia, CNN’s parent company.

Dergarabedian added that “the prestige and importance of a theatrical release are still undeniable,” even in the age of streaming.

Netflix could also give its subscribers the opportunity to show their films in the cinema. Customers can watch “The Irishman” when playing in a nearby theater or watch the three and a half hour film with Robert De Niro and Al Pacino from the comfort of their own home.

Netflix leads the way with 24 nominations for Sunday’s Academy Awards, which include other films such as the drama “The Two Popes”, the animated film “Klaus” and the documentary “American Factory”,“

If Netflix isn’t a big winner on Sunday night, it’s not because you don’t try – or spend. According to the New York Times, the company spent at least $ 70 million on its Oscar campaign. Netflix declined to comment.