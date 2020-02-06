Netflix explores the mystery of babies with new Docu series

Netflix

You have never seen such babies.

After tackling dogs, cheerleading, makeovers and lots of food shows, Netflix has turned its attention to children and E! News has your first look at the appropriately titled babies.

“Babies are the ultimate mystery,” says a voice-over in the trailer below. “They are much more complex than we ever thought.”

The new docu series follows 15 international families who were filmed in the course of a year (the docu series itself was filmed in the course of three years). The series explores everything that has to do with, well, babies, from helpless newborn to independent toddler.

“This series shows incredible, groundbreaking science that reveals the developmental leaps and boundaries that babies go through in their first year of life, capturing the personal and emotional journey of the family as a whole,” Jane Root, executive producer of babies and founder and CEO of Nutopia.

“For many of the team’s parents, both in front and behind the camera, this was one of the rewarding and insightful projects to be part of,” Root concluded.

The show includes scientific research, as well as scientists who share their personal voyages of discovery in the baby’s mind. The show explores important milestones in development, from the first bond a baby shares with its parents to feeding, sleeping through the night, crawling, speaking and first steps.

The series has Rebecca Spencer from UMASS, Amherst and her study on the importance of naps for learning; Michael Georgieff, University of Minnesota, and his work that links iron and other micronutrients to the forming memories of babies; Professor Ruth Feldman, IDC, Herzliya, Israel, and her discovery that the increase in binding hormone in new mothers can also occur in men; and professor Susan Lynch, University of California, San Francisco, who discovered that babies who live with dogs and cats are better protected against the development of asthma and allergies.

Nutopia Production supports Babies for Netflix. Nutopia’s recent credits include The Last Czars for Netflix, One Strange Rock for National Geographic and PBS’s How We Got To Now.

Babies fall on Netflix on Friday, February 21.