Netflix denies spending $ 100 million on the Oscar campaign

Films that have been nominated for an Oscar must be enthusiastic about their campaigns in order to attract and attract the attention of the desired audience. All nine nominees for the best images of the year have run campaigns for months to reflect your considerations. However, Netflix has taken the Oscar campaign to a whole new level.

According to The Wall Street Journal, “Netflix estimates that industry insiders spend well over $ 100 million, with the majority of that money going to campaigns Martin ScorseseThe Irishman and Noah BaumbachMarriage history. “

After launching the original program in 2013, Netflix’s production company paid premium prices for quality content and content creators. Netflix spent $ 100 million on the first two seasons of House of Cards, another $ 130 million for 20 episodes of The Crown, and plans to spend $ 17 billion on content for 2020 in an Oscar campaign.

Netflix boss for original films, Scott Stubercontests these claims against WSJ. “I don’t think we do something that others don’t.”

Netflix has collected seven Oscar-nominated Flims and a total of 24 Oscar nominations this year. This is the first time that the company has earned more than any other large studio or wholesaler. Regardless of whether their films win the awards they were nominated for, an average of 20 million people in the United States will see the celebration for films that have never been shown in cinemas before.