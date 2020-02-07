The protagonist of Neeraj Kabi and Geetanjali Kulkarni “Taj Mahal 1989” takes a look at the stories about love, friendship and heartbreak before dating social applications and networks.

Netflix on Friday launched the preview of its upcoming series “Taj Mahal 1989”, which shows an amalgam of love stories across different ages as the emotion matures. Also starring Danish Hussain, Sheeba Chaddha, Anshul Chauhan and Anud Singh Dhaka, the series will be released on Netflix on February 14.

Netflix 1989 Taj Mahal will take you to the world of romance ‘Tinder Free’

Neeraj, who rehearses the role of Akhtar Baig, feels that the series is a “series of love, power and relationships.”

“The slow and uncomplicated life of the characters and the premise of the series transports you to a time when love and its manifestations were apparently simpler, but a deeper look reveals the opposite. It is the simple complexity of the narrative which attracted me to this story and I am excited that Netflix is ​​taking this love story from a small town to a global audience, because no matter where you are from, you will relate to the pain of love and anguish, “he added.

Set in Lucknow in the 1980s, “Taj Mahal 1989” weaves a story of crisscrossed love stories, all of which are victims of problems such as jealousy, monotony, politics and power. The trailer mocks the plot of the program, which tells the simple but complex lives of a couple of professors from the University of Lucknow, their students, a long-lost friend, their lover and a schoolgirl in love with an older child.

Geetanjali Kulkarni plays the fundamental role of Sarita Baig in the series.

Speaking about the program, he said: “I have been working in movies and television for decades, and now being able to work on a Netflix series is an opportunity to explore my trade as an artist even more. My character in the series is honest, layered and she finds her husband’s love after marriage. “Taj Mahal 1989” is not an ordinary love story; it is a complex web of emotions and yet there is a sense of simplicity and relatability that makes this series the story of Perfect love to see on Valentine’s Day. “

