Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sport

For Kyrie Irving, that’s not the case in his first season with the Brooklyn Nets. Irving has recently returned from a shoulder injury that cost him 26 games earlier this season.

The NBA champion is now out again. Irving will miss the game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday with a thigh injury after playing in the team’s last four games.

UPDATE: Kyrie Irving is OUT for today’s game against Philadelphia

Irving was classified as a concern on Saturday night against the Milwaukee Bucks.

While this injury appears to be minor (tightness in the hamstring), it is the last in a series of issues that have troubled Irving since he signed with Brooklyn in July.

The Nets will start on Monday with Philadelphia between 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. and as the eighth starting point of the Eastern Conference.