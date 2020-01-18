New Delhi: Private lender HDFC Bank reported a 32.8% growth in net earnings on Rs 7,416.5 rupees on Saturday for the third quarter ending December 31, driven by interest and interest-free income.

The bank had published a net profit of 5,585.9 rupees in the quarter from October to December of the last financial year.

Total revenue increased to Rs 36,039 crore during the December quarter compared to Rs 30,811.27 rupees in the same period of the previous year, HDFC Bank said in a statement.

“Net interest income (accrued interest less interest spent) for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, increased to Rs 14,172.9 rupees from Rs 12,576.8 rupees for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, driven by an advance in advances of 19.9 percent, and a growth in deposits of 25.2 percent, “he said.

The net interest margin for the quarter remained stable at 4.2 percent, he added.

During the quarter, gross non-productive assets (NPA) increased to 1.42 percent of total advances, compared with 1.38 percent at the end of the third quarter of 2018-19.

The bank’s net NPAs also increased to 0.48 percent of assets in October-December 2019, compared to 0.42 percent a year ago.

As a result, the bank’s provisions (other than taxes) and contingencies increased to Rs 3,043.56 rupees against Rs 2,211.53 rupees recorded in the corresponding period of the previous year. Of this, the NPA provision was only Rs 2,883.6 crore, he said.

Specific provisions for bad loans in the current quarter include single installments of approximately Rs 700 crore, mainly related to certain corporate accounts. Therefore, the basic credit cost index (i.e. excluding the only ones) was 0.92 percent, compared with 0.90 percent in the quarter ending September 30, 2019 and 0 , 88 percent in the quarter ending December 31, 2018, “he said.

Other bank revenues increased to Rs 6,669.3 million rupees compared to Rs 4,921.01 rupees in the same last fiscal quarter.

The total balance sheet size as of December 31, 2019 was Rs 13.95,336 million against Rs 11.68,556 million as of December 31, 2018.

Total deposits increased 25.2 percent to Rs 10.67,433 rupees, while total advances grew 19.9 percent Rs 936,030 crore.

The lender’s total capital adequacy ratio (CAR) according to Basel III guidelines was 18.5% as of December 31, 2019 (17.3% as of December 31, 2018) against a regulatory requirement of 11,075%, which includes a capital conservation buffer of 1,875 percent, and an additional requirement of 0.20 percent because the bank is identified as a National Systemically Important Bank (D-SIB).

