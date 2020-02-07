Net new jobs in January – Mother Jones

The US economy received 225,000 jobs last month. We need 90,000 new jobs to keep up with population growth, which means that net job growth has created 135,000 jobs. That’s pretty good. The headline unemployment rate rose slightly to 3.6 percent.

The news about wages was not that great. The hourly wage of workers increased by 1.6 percent, but if you take inflation into account, that is a decrease of around 0.6 percent.

BLS makes its annual adjustments to the January job report, so it is difficult to make further comparisons – although it is noteworthy that the absolute number of unemployed has risen considerably since December. Despite the seasonal adjustment, this may be due to the end of temporary holiday work. Or it can just be an artifact of the annual adjustments. In any case, the news in the area of ​​jobs remains pretty solid, while the news in the area of ​​wages is disappointing.