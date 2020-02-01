Nerd out with Chewbacchus Mardis Gras intergalactic Krewe: NPR

In New Orleans, the most fantastic pre-Mardi Gras parade is the intergalactic Krewe of Chewbacchus, home of the “Star Wars trekkies.” We checked in while preparing for tonight’s parade.







RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

And in these weeks before Mardi Gras, the streets of New Orleans are filled with a series of extravagant parades organized by local teams. Tonight’s parade will be a shining and bright procession of wookiees, trekkies and other self-proclaimed geeks and super nerds of science fiction. It is the tenth annual parade of the intergalactic Krewe of Chewbacchus. Melissa Block of NPR went to see her final preparations.

MELISSA BLOCK, BYLINE: Party animals are in the last frantic stages sanding, sawing and sewing a large workshop space. They will go out to the streets of New Orleans tonight adorned with glitter, light fabric and lots of skin, that is, Wookiee skin.

LAURA VAN AKEN: We’re Chewbacchus, so I have to have that Chewie there.

BLOCK: I find Laura Van Aken working hard to add extra skin to her costume, or Wookiee shouting it as she says. She will be a mix of Chewbacca, the 8-foot-tall hairy Wookiee from “Star Wars …”

(FILED RECORDING SOUND)

PETER MAYHEW: (As Chewbacca, vocalizing).

BLOCK: … Remixed with characters from the cult classic “The Rocky Horror Picture Show”.

BROOKE ETHERIDGE: That’s a big part of the crew: mashups, puns and stacking things you love.

BLOCK: That is one of the three superior lords of the Chewbacchus Krewe.

ETHERIDGE: I’m Brooke Etheridge, Overlord Padme Almandine.

RICHARD RIGGS: I’m Richard Riggs, Overlord Strangelover.

ARYANNA GAMBLE: Aryanna Gamble, Overlord Space Goddess Snackagawea.

BLOCK: And they say, while the team started with science fiction, “Star Wars” and “Star Trek …”

ETHERIDGE: We say now all the nerd-doms. Therefore, anything you wish to disturb is welcome in the Chewbacchus parade.

BLOCK: Which means there is a sub-krewe in the parade for almost anyone.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON # 1: All Wonder Woman Walking Krewe.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON # 2: Air space squad.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON # 3: Krewe of the Living Dead. Let’s go for KOLD

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON # 4: Kru du Chu – we are the Krewe Pokemon Mardi Gras.

BLOCK: And much more: the leijorettes, the ones like Princess Leia, 100 people: the soldiers of STOMP, the young people with autism and the women of Wakanda, those fierce warriors of “Black Panther”. Among them, Sonita Singh will parade tonight. in a bustier and loincloth that glow in the dark.

SONITA SINGH: Beautiful, powerful and sovereign black women who walk down the streets screaming at Wakanda forever – chills – I get chills just thinking about it.

BLOCK: this parade marches with handmade gadgets, very elaborate, propelled by bicycles or shopping carts or any other paper; however, there are no combustion engines, there are no people traveling on floats. They have built an alien in a gigantic spaceship that hangs over a model of New Orleans, a favorite old 2-D-2 Bar (there is a barrel inside) and the Krewe idol, Chewbacchus, a six-armed Wookiee made of foam of polystyrene. As Overlord Strangelover shows me, Chewie is in the middle of roaring over the starship Millennium Falcon.

RIGGS: Chewbacchus is the sacred drunk wookiee whom we worship. Yes. He is our deity.

BLOCK: There are no cheap plastic Mardi Gras beads for this krewe: all launches that throw the crowds are handmade, and are miniature works of art: Wakanda earrings, Yoda mini figurines, delicately painted shoulder strap blocks and doubloons These trinkets have become coveted collectibles, says Overlord Space Goddess Snackagawea.

GAME: There is this exchange right now that is extremely personal that you don’t get when you only throw accounts from a float.

BLOCK: The Queer Eye For the Sci-Fi sub-krewe will distribute ray guns with jewels. Krewe’s captain, Chris Garnett, has come to the workshop with all his clothing.

CHRIS GARNETT: I am a brilliant Mandalorian with rhinestones.

BLOCK: Garnett is dressed in a shiny shell, pink tights and helmet with a feather boa. In his other life, he is a doctor.

GARNETT: I think this is a good medicine. You know, many of us think that a little distraction when the news is so serious is a good thing.

BLOCK: The Chewbacchus intergalactic Krewe rolls fabulously tonight in New Orleans from 7 local time – Melissa Block, NPR News.

Copyright © 2020 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit the terms of use and permissions pages on our website at www.npr.org for more information.

NPR transcripts are created by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor within a deadline, and are produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authorized record of NPR programming is the audio record.