Nepal-owned operators take the lead on the world's highest peaks

KATHMANDU – After descending to support employees, Nepalese climbers, known for their skills on the highest peaks in the world, emerge from the shadows of their western colleagues.

You now dominate the lucrative industry in the Himalayan nation. Sherpa-owned companies have reduced the cost of expeditions, which has led to record-breaking summits, but also increased deaths.

In 2019, eleven people died, the highest number in four years. Some of them suffered a cardiac arrest while waiting for the final summit to Everest. There were 1,136 climbers in Nepal last year, around 40% more than in 2013.

Since climbers tried to reach Mount Everest a century ago, the industry has been controlled by western companies that rely on Sherpas as guides and porters.

The great grandfather of mountaineering expert Ang Tshering was one of the workers on the George Mallory and Andrew Irvine team who tried to climb Everest from the Tibetan side in 1924.

In recent years, however, the tide has turned: The Sherpa guides are now better trained and have traveled more routes than their predecessors. As a result, there are more Nepalese companies worldwide, not only in Nepal but also in China, India and Pakistan, which together have the 14 highest peaks in the world.

“Nepalese are now leaders in mountain climbing and adventure tourism in the region,” said Tshering. “Nepalese operators have made a leap into the mountaineering sector because they are less expensive and more experienced, have accumulated equipment and equipment over the years, and have to pay less for a climbing permit.”

Local guides have to pay $ 650 for a climbing permit, compared to $ 11,000 for foreigners, said Ministry of Tourism official Surendra Thapa.

According to Krishna Aryal of the Expedition Operators Association of Nepal, 47 Nepalese companies are currently on expeditions to the world’s highest peaks compared to around a dozen foreign companies.

“Western climbing guides and operators are no competition for Nepalese,” said Apa Sherpa, who climbed Everest 21 times before retiring. “They used to serve foreigners, now they mainly work for themselves.”

The rise of the Nepalis to the top of the mountaineering industry has spread the wealth among the local communities.

The trails to Everest and other peaks are lined with Sherpa hotels, restaurants, and shops. For the first time, most of the region’s children were taught in schools and families have permanent homes. Some of them have even started expanding their investments to include hotels, commerce, and even the development of hydropower projects, Aryal said.

With the increasing number of Nepalese operators and falling prices, the number of Everest climbers has increased.

Kathmandu-based Seven Summit Treks, which has been in operation since 2010, had the most customers last year.

Owner Mingma Sherpa said they offer the lowest price for those trying to scale Everest from $ 30,000. Western companies are known to charge double.

“I do very little because I know what it feels like to have a dream and not be able to achieve it. So I decided to help people achieve their dream of climbing the highest mountain to realize, “said Sherpa services such as catering, tour guide, transportation and accommodation as customers of Western operators.

The dramatic price difference is due to the fact that Sherpas are satisfied with lower profit margins.

“Now people who don’t have too much money can make their dream of climbing Everest or any high peaks come true,” he said.

He said Nepalese operators don’t save on safety – climbers use the same rope that their Sherpas attached to get to the summit, the same aluminum trails that Sherpas had set up to cross Everest’s notorious crevasse, and camps in the same places as all other .

John All is a professor of environmental science at Western Washington University and visited Everest in 2019 on a research expedition.

“Adding a western operator only adds someone to the top of the structure that needs to be paid,” said All. “Western operators are best suited for rich people who are not sure about their skills and need someone to take care of them a little. Experienced climbers can contact Nepalese organizers. “

