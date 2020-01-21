#Roommates, you can calm down as opposed to what Wendy Williams recently revealed in her day talk show – “Real Housewives of Atlanta” HBIC NeNe Leakes is not stopping the hit TV series after all.

In the latest episode of the “Wendy Williams Show,” Wendy openly admits that her friend NeNe revealed via text message that after this season, she will give up her peach for good. Now as you know, NeNe is the only original cast member on “RHOA” and has been a very popular fixture on the show since the very beginning. Fans are quickly talking about the news – but, according to new reports, that is not happening.

@TooFabNews, reporting exclusively on hearing Wendy’s news, NeNe’s rep came out saying she was leaving the show. Instead, it all seems to be a case of “venturing out” with a friend.

NeNe’s rep said:

“It has been a very difficult few weeks for Nene, and she went to her friend in a private letter. No one has been confirmed or officially decided for next season.”

On her show, Wendy didn’t think NeNe should leave the show she introduced, saying:

“I think NeNe, you need this platform to illuminate the rest of your life. Forget the pieces of hair and argue with them broads. You have that secret and that secret will melt their hearts. ”

If you’ve been watching the current season of “RHOA”, you’ll know that NeNe and Kenya Moore have literally spread each season – albeit almost in each other. There is also an upcoming episode where there seems to be worse between the two during the cast trip to Greece.

Roommates, what are your thoughts?

Likes0 Likes0