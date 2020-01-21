NeNe is leaking RHOA 'Quitting', says Wendy Williams

is New leaks give up her peach?

Wendy Williams made a surprising announcement on her show Tuesday morning and claimed that she had a text message from the “Real housewives from Atlanta” star who simply said, “I quit.”

The morning host presented the news during an interview with Bravo super fan Jerry O’Connell, who was just as shocked as her studio audience when she revealed it.

“I took a break between commercials. I had to go to the toilet, so I looked at my phone between commercials and NeNe texts,” I’m quitting, “Wendy claimed. “9:08 this morning. I’m surprised I got it because I don’t have service at my office, but I have it.”

“I know something about NeNe that all of you will cry, be sad, feel bad for her,” Williams added, “She carries the weight of a huge thing on her shoulders.”

O’Connell wondered if everything was fine with her husband, Gregg, who recently fought cancer. “Gregg is not sick,” Wendy replied, randomly asking Jerry to talk about his TV show, “Carter.” He pushed back of course and wanted to keep talking about this NeNe bomb.

“I’m not going to say it, she has to say it,” Wendy added. ‘In my opinion, Nene, you need this platform to explain the other part of your life. You have that secret and that secret will melt their hearts. When she shared it with me, I cried with her. “

“What’s wrong with NeNe?!” O’Connell exclaimed, having promoted his show briefly. “I’m foggy,” Wendy said, “I can’t even tell you behind the scenes.”

She further said that the health of NeNe is fine and that her sons are fine. “But if she keeps carrying this burden, you know what I’m saying, you know how to keep a secret long enough …” added Wendy. “No, you need that platform to explain, that’s all,” she concluded. “I’m telling you, NeNe, don’t stop! I can’t believe I came here.”

A representative for Leakes had no comment. TooFab has also contacted Bravo for an explanation.

Leaks was MIA from the first two episodes of the current RHOA season, telling PEOPLE she was still “working out my contract” when filming started. “I really didn’t know what I was going to do, I really didn’t,” she said sadly at the time. “I had a foot in and a foot out.”

During season 12, she is at odds with some of her costars, in particular Kenya Moore. Last week a viewer tweeted: “They are trying Vanderpump @NeNeLeakes this season, but they are not going out like that. #THEONE”, referring to the RHOBH output of Lisa Vanderpump. She has retweeted the message and added “PERIODT”.

Leakes has been present in the show since its debut in 2008. After appearing in the first seven seasons, she was a guest in season 8 and skipped season 9 for her return in season 10.

Season 12 is currently broadcast on Sunday on Bravo.