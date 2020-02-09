Neither the British nor the Mughals can diminish the democratic nature of India: LS Speaker Om Birla

Birla noted that the roots of democracy since ancient times have been strong in India and even the British or Mughal rule has been unable to diminish the republican, democratic nature of Indian society.

updated:February 9, 2020, 11 PM IST

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said Sunday that the roots of democracy have been strong in India since ancient times and even the British or Mughal rulers were unable to diminish the republican and democratic nature of its society.

During an event at Gautam Buddha University in Greater Noida, Birla said that Indian culture, civilization, and spiritual knowledge are very old.

He said: “People from all over the world come to this ‘devbhoomi’ to learn about human values ​​and brotherhood”.

Recalling that freedom fighters had used media effectively to inspire people during the country’s struggle for independence, Birla underlined that in a democracy, media play a crucial role in spreading information to people.

For a healthy democracy, the Lok Sabha speaker noted, it is necessary that media are independent and responsible for their functioning.

