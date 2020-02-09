‘Neither is he’: Buttigieg strikes back during Biden’s excavation that the former mayor is not Obama

Pete Buttigieg had a response on Sunday to former Vice President Joe Biden’s recent comment, which the former Mayor of South Bend, Indiana, not Barack Obama, made: “Neither did he.”

“Well, he’s right, I’m not. And neither is he. Neither of us are running for president,” Buttigieg told CNN’s Jake Tapper about “State of the Union” after reading the previous day after Biden’s comment had been asked.

Biden, who tried to reverse his weakening campaign after a fourth place in Iowa and a weak appearance in the last democratic debate, criticized Buttigieg on the campaign on Saturday. In response, supporters of the former mayor asked Biden to reject those in small towns and communities. Biden then rejected comparisons between his attacks on Buttigieg and Hillary Clinton’s criticism of the then Sen. Barack Obama’s limited experience when the two were main competitors in 2008.

“Come on, man,” Biden said to reporters in Manchester, New Hampshire on Saturday. “This guy is not Barack Obama.”

Buttigieg added on Sunday: “This is not 2008, it is 2020 and we are in a new moment and are demanding a different kind of leadership.”

Biden mocked Buttigieg’s experience as a mayor of a small town in a new digital ad that uses his YouTube and Facebook campaign in New Hampshire ahead of Tuesday’s primary.

The ad, titled “Pete’s Record”, first published by CNN, makes a number of cheeky comparisons between the two candidates – as opposed to Biden’s time when he had important laws for passing and negotiating international deals with the lesser challenges for the mayor of a 100,000-strong city.

It is the most direct negative ad ever broadcast by a leading Democratic presidential candidate against a major competitor. The ad reflects a new sense of urgency in Biden’s campaign: the former vice president and his aides have announced that they will lose New Hampshire too – but his campaign is trying to get back on its feet when the race later moves to Nevada and South Carolina becomes month.

During his CNN interview, Buttigieg also congratulated Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders on his performance at the Iowa Caucuses last week.

“I congratulate Senator Sanders on a fantastic night as we had a great night,” he said.

Buttigieg, which reports 100% of districts, has a bad lead over Sanders. The former mayor leads the senator with a tenth of a percentage point in the all-important number of state delegates.

The Buttigieg and Sanders campaigns each won the competition in a town hall in New Hampshire.