Neil Robertson reviews Graeme Dott’s game prior to their World Grand Prix final confrontation

Neil Robertson is ready to hire a man who scores extremely high in the World Grand Prix final on Sunday while Graeme Dott awaits him at Cheltenham.

In a remarkable series of results, Robertson has reached his third ranking final in as many weeks, after winning the European Masters and finishing in second place with the German Masters.

The Australian wants to win two of the three when he takes over Dott’s best of 19 frames on Sunday and wins the £ 100,000 top prize.

The Scot, however, is anything but a pushover and has shown a good shape of its own, both this week in Cheltenham and in the weeks prior to this event.

The veteran made the semi-final in Berlin last week and defeated Ronnie O’Sullivan in the quarters en route to the final here.

Robertson is very impressed with Dott’s recent performance and is full of respect for the man he defeated to win the 2010 World Championship.

“Yes, he is (has a resurrgence). It’s good to see, Graeme has always been a top, top, top class player, “said the Thunder from Down Under.

“Many people say that he is one of the most undervalued players, but among the people who are really aware of the game and all players, we certainly do not underestimate him at all.

“We know what a fantastic player he is.

“Maybe just the general public … maybe how he used to play or something, not everyone around the table can look like Ronnie O’Sullivan or Judd Trump.

“He is a very positive player, very offensive and will continue, so I expect a really exciting final tomorrow.”

Robertson booked his place in the final with a 6-4 win over Kyren Wilson, while Dott beat Tom Ford with the same score.

The Aussie was the heavier scorer this week, beating four centuries and the highest break of the 140 tournament, compared to just one tonne from Dott (103).

However, the Scot currently has a lot of confidence in its own game and is ready to get upset and get the trophy.

“I played well, I said all season that it’s because it’s coming,” Dott said after beating Ford, but before Robertson defeated Wilson.

“I will be ready, it will be tough, no matter who I play, especially Neil because he plays so well, but if I can get involved in the game, give me six on Sunday night then I will love it.”

