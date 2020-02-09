Neil Robertson achieves an amazing performance by reaching the World Grand Prix final

Neil Robertson is currently almost unbeatable (Photo: Getty Images)

Neil Robertson continues his sublime form by reaching his third consecutive classification final thanks to a 6-4 win over Kyren Wilson during the World Grand Prix.

The Australian’s performance is all the more remarkable because those three events have taken place in different countries, with his current Cheltenham run after winning the European Masters in Austria and finishing second in the German Masters.

Robertson’s last win brings a collision with Graeme Dott on Sunday in a repeat of the final of the 2010 World Championship, famously won by the Aussie.

“Yes, trains, planes and cars,” said the 37-year-old about his recent hectic schedule. “I’m running around and sipping back home to watch my son’s football and training. His team won a big victory this morning, so I drove back after playing Joe (Perry in the semi-final) and rode back with a friend today.

“I was super busy, but I have a great time.”

Robertson won the champion of champions in November, but had a quiet time in the ranking events in the first half of the season.

That turned around by lifting the trophy in Dornbirn, laundering Zhou Yuelong in the final, before losing to number one Judd Trump in the Berlin final.

The success in Austria included a 5-2 win over Dott in the last 16, giving Robertson all the more confidence for Sunday’s showpiece.

The Down Under Thunder seemed to be ready to deal with Wilson in the half race, while running a 3-0 lead with breaks of 80, 59 and 77.

Wilson does not get the Warrior for nothing and fought back in the game.

The Englishman stopped the rot in the fourth and by the time he rolled a break of 129 into the seventh, he had narrowed his deficit to 4-3.

Robertson, however, could not be rattled and both men were in good condition at the moment.

The former world champion made a 69 to advance 5-3, Wilson built an 84 to stay alive, but it was Robertson who crossed the line with a 68.

Robertson and Dott battle it out for the £ 100,000 top prize during two sessions and the best of 19 frames on Sunday.

Now ranked number two in the world, Robertson will become a favorite with bookmakers, but Dott is also thoroughly impressive this week, never more than when he defeated Ronnie O’Sullivan in the quarterfinals.

