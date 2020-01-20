Click here for updates on this story

LEXINGTON, North Carolina (WGHP) – Coyotes are causing a stir in Davidson County. Several observations have worried their pets.

Neighbors living off Linden Lane near the Lexington Golf Club tell FOX8 that they have seen up to five coyotes in their yard. Even though it is a pretty wooded area, the neighborhood is still within the city limits. Some people say they saw coyotes as recently as Sunday evening.

“We live in the city. In the country club section, it’s not something I would have thought, “said Caron Myers.

Myers thought she would see fewer wild animals after moving within the city limits of Lexington. But this is not the case.

“I let my dog ​​out and all of a sudden the next thing I saw was a bunch of coyotes here, right here, where I am standing and my dog ​​rushed over to them,” said Myers.

The sighting worries Myers, who posted a warning on Facebook to his neighbors.

“Coyotes really scare me because I don’t know what it’s going to do with my dog. I don’t know if they’re going to be able to jump over fences and we have so many dogs. Almost all of the neighbors have a dog in the community, ”said Myers.

Becky Klass has lived in the neighborhood for over two decades.

“About five years ago, they were really going out. I had one coming around 3:00 p.m. everyday in my backyard, “said Klass.

She believes that animals are responsible for the deaths of her eight cats who have disappeared over the years.

“I spoke to Raleigh and I spoke to gamekeepers. They just tell me to keep my animals inside. It’s sad but we have to live with it, ”said Klass.

“My biggest fear is that it will attack dogs. It will attack a small child. We have a new neighbor who has two little daughters, ”said Myers.

It is illegal to shoot a coyote within the city limits. If you see one, the game commission insists not to approach it. Watch small children and animals. Making a lot of noise should scare him. If you think he has rabies, call animal control.