Neicy Nash gave the best advice to colleague ESSENCE “Black Women In Hollywood” Honoree Lashana Lynch

There is nothing like seeing a queen lift another queen.

The 2020 Black Women in Hollywood red carpet was nothing but a gigantic love party between the biggest stars of culture (we love it!) Our of all the nice words and inspiring moments, it was this exchange between honorees Niecy Nash and Lashana Lynch that really let us pause.

The fellow actresses met by chance on the red carpet and Lynch immediately sang the praise of Nash. “You are truly incredible,” Lynch Nash says during a joint interview with Terrence J. “I have watched you for years. You are flawless in what you do. Your transition from comedy to drama has been so quick and beautiful and you are a brilliant example for young people. “

She continues: “The whole honorable thing is fantastic. It doesn’t feel like I’m honored. I feel like I’m here to celebrate your greatness. So thank you. I mean that from the bottom of my heart. “

When asked for wise words, she could borrow the James Bond actress, Nash gave strong advice. “When it comes to who we are as women, we will live a very blessed life if we learn how to choose ourselves every day. Sometimes we are not born with the gift of someone who tells us that as a child. But if you get it as a woman, your whole world changes. You can stand flat in the middle of a blessing and you still don’t know it. But this is how you stay joy – choose yourself every day. “

Let the church say amen!

