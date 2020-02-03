Nehru promised citizenship of minorities in Pakistan, Congress protests CAA to protect voting system: Shah

New Delhi: BJP leader Amit Shah claimed on Monday that former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru had promised citizenship to minorities from Pakistan, but the Congress is now protesting against the amended citizenship law because it is “afraid of the voting system in Shaheen Bagh.”

At an election meeting in support of the BJP candidate from Rajinder Nagar, R Singh, he said the polls of February 8 were no longer for choosing members of the meeting and a prime minister, but a contest between two ideologies.

“On the one hand there are people standing by Shaheen Bagh and on the other there are people who enter Pakistan and avenge the death of our soldiers,” he said.

In his meetings, since 15 December, Shah has raised the issue of a sit-in by anti-CAA protesters in Shaheen Bagh and asked people to vote for the BJP to show their disapproval of the commotion.

On the issue of CAA, he said: “Former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Rajendra Prasad, Maulana Azad, they all promised to give citizenship to Pakistani minorities when they come to India.”

“But when I submitted a bill to give them citizenship, Congress renounced its promise and is now protesting against the CAA for fearing their voting in Shaheen Bagh,” he said.

“In Shaheen Bagh, the protesters are raising the slogans of ‘Jinnah wali azadi’ … what freedom are you taking over? India achieved independence in 1947. Now nobody can divide it,” Shah said.

The Interior Minister claimed that the AAP government protected those who lifted anti-national slogans at the University of Jawaharlal Nehru.

On the comment from Sharjeel Imam “cut-off Assam-of-India,” Shah said for 12 days, he asked Kejriwal if he would give a sanction to prosecute the JNU student, but “he didn’t say a word”.

The BJP leader said the Kejriwal government promised to install 15 lakh CCTVs, but only 1.5 lakh could be installed, and that too with the help of the Center grant.

“Kejriwal promised to use commandos in buses (for women’s safety). But in reality he had AAP workers wear command uniforms,” ​​he claimed.

“He said the Yamuna will be cleaned. I challenged Kejriwal to take a dip in the river on Tuesday at 8 am,” he said.

Shah also accused the AAP chief of blocking the implementation of the “Ayushman Bharat” scheme in the national capital and postponing work to regularize the unauthorized colonies.

