Nehru also wanted law for religious minorities, does that make him common? PM Modes in LS

New Delhi: It was India’s first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, who spoke about creating a new law to facilitate the entry and restoration of religious minorities prosecuted in other countries long before the current Union government did, Prime Minister said Narendra Modi in parliament on Thursday. He responded to the debate on the motion of thanks to the President.

Defending the citizenship law (amendment), which has been strongly criticized by opposition leaders in recent days, Modi suggested that the same concerns that had affected Nehru were also in the back of his mind while overseeing the drafting of the CAA.

“The basis of the 1950 Nehru-Liaqat Pact was the protection of the interests of minorities in Pakistan. The agreement was concluded on the confidence that religious minorities will not be prosecuted there. Now the Congress must answer whether Nehru, who so was a great thinker, secularist, visionary leader … why in the pact did he mention “religious minorities” instead of “all citizens”? Said Modi.

Transferring such concerns to Hindu immigrants from Pakistan has made Nehru a common figure, Modi said.

Opposition leaders have argued that instead of specifically mentioning the persecuted religious minorities sheltered in India, the trade union government should have kept the provisions of the CAA open to all persecuted groups based on their religion, ethnicity and language.

“Don’t you think there should be compelling reasons for Nehru … the same reasons we’re talking about today?” Said Modi, adding that one year before signing the agreement with his Pakistani counterpart, Liaqat Ali Khan, to the then chief minister of Assam, Gopinath Bardoloi, Nehru had written that a clear distinction had to be made between the Hindus seeking shelter in India and Muslim immigrants.

Modi said that one year after signing the agreement, Nehru had said, on the floor of the Lok Sabha on November 5, 1950, there was no doubt that those who came to India should be given room here after prosecution and if there was a law that process was hampered, it had to be changed.

The prime minister quoted another speech from Nehru in parliament in which he had spoken about the persecution of Hindu minorities in what was then East Pakistan or Bangladesh.

“What I’m saying is based on standing committee reports, letters, personal reports … This was Nehru’s sentiment for religious minorities in our neighboring countries. So does it make Nehru a common figure? Do you think he has created divisions? Among Hindus and Muslims? Did Nehru want to create a Hindu rash? “Modi said in parliament.

The CAA and the proposed pan-India implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) have led to massive, national unrest with various social activists and even the BJP’s own allies who have doubts about the exclusion of certain groups from the CAA said list. The BJP has even turned it into a question of polls in the capital, which will sound in two days from now.

