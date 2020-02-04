Neetu Kapoor Just Married Showers Armaan Jain And Anissa Malhotra With Blessings

Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor has received with affection Armaan Jain’s wife, Anissa Malhotra, in her family.

Neetu, Armaan’s political aunt, visited Instagram to welcome Anissa to the family. He published two photographs of the couple along with a video of Anissa from his sangeet ceremony, which took place on Sunday.

In the clip, you can see Anissa dancing.

Neetu captioned his post: “Welcome to the family, Anissa Malhotra. Love and blessings. “

Armaan and Anissa’s wedding saw a galaxy of stars adorning the event. They were joined by Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Karan Johar, Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday and Arjun Kapoor, among many others.

Armaan is the son of Rima Jain, who is the actor Rishi and the sister of Randhir Kapoor. Armaan and Anissa got engaged last year.

