“Neeche se Dekho”: Twitter Trolls Congress after winning zero seats in the Delhi elections

Zero.

That is the number of seats that the Indian National Congress won in the elections in Delhi, a state where the deceased head minister Sheila Dikshit of the party was in power for 15 years.

During the last rounds of voting, the Sonia Gandhi congress collected less than 5% of the voting rights.

“Phir se Congress waali Dilli laayengein (we will bring back Delhi from the congress era),” the slogan of the poll before the polls fell flat when Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ran home with a booming majority, with Chief Minister looking at a hat – trick win in the election race of the capital.

The somber show set up by the congress was met with social media spot and brutal memes. The fact that they could not even open their account allowed Twitter to compare the party with the ‘others’ who contest the elections.

Rahul Gandhi is preparing for the press conference after the result. #DelhiElectionResults pic.twitter.com/gY5lGmHYzz

– Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) 11 February 2020

Delhi election for congress candidates. # DelhiPolls2020 #DelhiResults pic.twitter.com/XFP3p9urDB

– Aye Himan® (@ 4mlvodka) 11 February 2020

Congress MLA candidate is trying to find a seat with AAP and BJP #DelhiResults pic.twitter.com/lbSZ1Vls7T

– The-Lying-Lama 2.0 (@KyaUkhaadLega) 11 February 2020

Heavy competition between Congress and others. #DelhiElections #DelhiElectionResults pic.twitter.com/PX7M01WcI7

– Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) February 11, 2020

AAP: We will form the government in DelhiBJP: We will get 50 seats in DelhiCongress: pic.twitter.com/ayz2TQNomM

– Ojas (@Ojasism) 11 February 2020

Delhi voters for congress pic.twitter.com/7LHBAvC3IZ

– Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) 11 February 2020

Rahul Gandhi calculates the number of seats that he won in Delhi. #DelhiResults pic.twitter.com/kYrRnwRysb

– Sagar (@sagarcasm) 11 February 2020

Meanwhile, Congress 👇🏻 # DelhiResults pic.twitter.com/2PmCuUHRyW

– Mj (@TheMukeshJha) 11 February 2020

#DelhiElectionResultsCongress rn: pic.twitter.com/JYmyLoNYin

– رومانا (@RomanaRaza) 11 February 2020

Congress now #DelhiResults pic.twitter.com/qwvqAJcb28

– Manoj Tiwari (Parody) (@ManojMujra) 11 February 2020

Congress looks at counting votes for AAP and BJP in Delhi # ExitPolls #DelhiResults # DelhiPolls2020 pic.twitter.com/VcGUsBfmFj

– The Folks ™ 📰 (@thefolksteam) 11 February 2020

Congress with the number of seats in #DelhiResults 😂 pic.twitter.com/cItNe9YNop

– Neel Joshi (@ iEmN3El) 11 February 2020

Congress Winning seats in #DelhiElectionResults pic.twitter.com/jy3f8mzvFF

– Gujarati Chokro (@pubgkadeewana) 11 February 2020

Congress Rn: – # DelhiPolls2020 #DelhiResults pic.twitter.com/phtSxpuRxY

– 💲💔〽️ (@ Samcasm7) 11 February 2020

#Conference to ZERO now …. 😆😆😆😆😂😂😂😂😂😭😭😭😭😭😭 # DelhiResults #DelhiElectionResults # DelhiPolls2020 pic.twitter.com/2Bnntm7dMu

– Vishal Saini (@vishal_saini_vs) 11 February 2020

Congress after #DelhiResults pic.twitter.com/whyGFNnRAG

– prayag sonar (@prayag_sonar) 11 February 2020

#DelhiResults Congress tries to interfere between AAP and BJP pic.twitter.com/5DqdsTcmvG

– Er Mujib Ansari🇮🇳 (@MujibAnsariMBA) 11 February 2020

Congress is looking at counting votes for AAP and BJP in Delhi. # DelhiResults pic.twitter.com/0IGz5mAen1

– Darshan (@Darcasm) 11 February 2020

Get Delhi 2020 elections live results and details of all seats and every candidate.

.