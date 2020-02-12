Ned’s declassified cast has been reunited and they are mature

Nickelodeon, Instagram

Friends who survive high school together stay together.

During the weekend, Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide alums Devon Werkheiser28 Lindsey Shaw, 30 and Daniel Curtis Lee, 28, reunited and graciously documented everything on Instagram. The nostalgic moment seemed to stand side by side and share a sweet embrace, it seemed like no time had passed since the trio appeared in the fan-favorite Nickelodeon show in 2004.

Thinking about their reunion and her long-term friendship with Devon and Daniel, Lindsey, who played Jennifer “Moze” Mosely in the show, “About last night … My heart is so full after seeing my Ned’s family !! Really excited about it the ability to create with you again. “

With a retrospective photo from the Ned declassification days, she added: “Do you remember that I used to be a foot taller than both of you?” I feel that the light in all our eyes is still the same … and that is really reassuring and especially for me. I love you all! “

Daniel, who played Simon “Cookie” Nelson-Cook, also showed the love of their meeting and wrote his post: “Ned’s Declassified Family Reunion! Uncle Cookies is back in the building with Ned and Moze! So much love in the room!”

For Devon’s role, the actor who famously played Ned Bigby kept things short and powerful, and wrote “gang omg w / @daniel_curtis_lee @ladymshawsters” and threw the hashtags in “#childhood, #throwback, #flashback, #nostalgia #nickelodeon. “

Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide followed Ned Bigby as he and his friends Moze and Cookie navigated hilariously through the trials and tribulations of high school, detailing every milestone and hurdle in a diary, and giving viewers advice on how to make their own junior high-struggles. could survive.

This successful Nickelodeon series had a duration of 3 years before it was completed in 2007. Since then, Devon, Lindsay and Daniel have played the lead in various series and films. Back in 2019, Devon played with Wizards of Waverly Place alum Jennifer Stone in Santa Girl. The former Nickelodeon star, now pursuing a career in music, shares his work on his YouTube channel.

After playing Moze for three years, Lindsey returned to television in 2009 in ABC Family’s 10 Things I Hate About You reboot series. Then she played a recurring guest role Liars, where she played Shay MitchellPaige’s girlfriend friend for various episodes.

After his success at Nickelodeon, Daniel played in Disney Zeke and Luther from Disney Channel from 2009 to 2011. He has also had several guest appearances in various popular shows, including Good Luck Charlie, cheerfulness and 9-1-1.

