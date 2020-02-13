Nearly 6,000 without power in Johnson County, Kansas KCTV5 News This morning

COUNTY JOHNSON, KS (KCTV) – Almost 6,000 people are without power on a very cold Thursday morning.

The outage extends from 159th Street to 135th Street near the American Highway 69.

Evergy reports that the cause of the failure is currently unknown and the power must be restored at 10:45 am.

Not everyone in the area is without power, but the disruptions extend to the west as the Johnson County Executive Airport and to the east as 135th Street and Mission Road.

Cold shivers of -10 to -20 degrees are expected on Thursday. High temperatures only reach 18 degrees in the afternoon.

