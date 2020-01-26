Near normal weather for late January

Although most of January has been above normal, we will end the month just where we should be. Our normal high temperature for Roanoke is 46°F with medium low temperature at 28°F

Sunday’s weather should actually be a few degrees above normal. Same thing on Monday and Tuesday with peaks generally in the 1940s over 50 years below.

Then we will see our peaks plunge a bit into the mid-40s for the rest of the coming week, perhaps climbing just a little (towards the upper 40s) for the next weekend.

Low temperatures throughout the week are generally expected to be in the 1920s greater than 30 seconds lower.

Now for the precipitation for the week.

From Sunday evening to Monday, the southernmost sections of the region could see a pinch or two, perhaps a gust at higher altitudes as a weak system of short waves travels through the Carolinas.

This clears the coast Monday evening, which will give us dry conditions all day Friday.

The next weekend would look quite interesting, if the temperatures were around 10 to 15 degrees cooler.

Models have hinted at a strong low pressure system developing and deepening in the southeastern part of the country.

Then, a rapid reinforcement of the low pressure is expected as it runs along the east coast.

What does this mean for us?

Well, keep in mind that we are still in several days, so the forecast could change, but for the moment, we are examining the temperatures overnight from Friday evening to early Saturday morning so that they are at or just below zero. So, I’m lucky to have some rain and freezing rain late on Friday evening until the beginning of Saturday before getting all the rain in the morning.

I’m watching the highs on Saturday to be good in the 1940s, so it doesn’t seem to be snow in the cards, although this type of system tends to want to throw a bunch of snow our way.

Why is this system different?

We don’t seem to have enough cold air in place to allow the snow to fall.

Winter is only about half finished, so all of you snow lovers who expect good snow this year … there is still hope. The weather will tell us as the month of February approaches whether or not the global pattern could change and favor more snow.

See you tonight on WFXR News First at Ten!

Gary Boyer

Meteorologist