Ne-Yo separates from Ms. Crystal Smith after 4 years of marriage

The American R&B singer Ne-Yo broke up

his wife Crystal Smith after four years of marriage.

After the jasmine

Brand, Ne-Yo and Crystal Smith have not been together for a long time

Problems for quite some time.

In a report by Lindaikejisblog,

Crystal Smith was the one who asked for the split and is ready to file for divorce

legally.

It is also reported that Crystal deleted all of Ne-Yo’s photos from his Instagram page.

READ ALSO: Kwaku Bonsam Will Die In Two Months – Ghanaian Prophet Revealed (VIDEO)

In Ne-Yo’s New Year’s Post, the singer hinted that 2019 had been a difficult year for the two.

“2019 had his bumps and bruises, sure,” he wrote a picture of him and Smith’s size of a situation. There is no perfect lesson, a lesson that we both had to learn and include. But perfect for each other is a real thing. And that’s you and me. “

Source: Ghgossip.com