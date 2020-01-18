NDDC official will spend 7 years in prison for contractual fraud

Friday, judge A. T. Mohammed of the Federal High Court of Port Harcourt sentenced Tarila Ebizimor to seven years in prison for having obtained money under false pretenses up to 4 million naira.

The convict, a supervisor in the Security Department of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, was prosecuted by the Port Harcourt zonal office of the Commission on Economic and Financial Crimes, EFCC, on four counts.

Ebizimor’s trip to prison started in August 2013, when he introduced himself as the personal assistant to the director general of the NDDC and obtained the sum of 4 million naira from the petitioner on the pretext that it will help facilitate the award of a road construction contract for him.

One of the charges against him reads as follows: “That you, Tarila Ebizimor, on August 13, 2013 in Port Harcourt, in the State of Rivers under the jurisdiction of this honorable court, fraudulently obtained the sum of 2 000 000 N, which sum was paid to your Fidelity Bank account n ° 5330259983, by a means of transfer from God’s Grace Haulage Limited on the pretext that you were going to facilitate the award of the NDDC road construction contract, pretext that you know to be false and to have thereby committed an offense, contrary to Section 1 (i) (a) of the Anticipation Fraud and Other Related Offenses Act, 2006 and punishable under section 1 (3) of the same Act ” .

However, Niger Delta Affairs Minister Godswill Akpabio described the NDDC as a sump of corruption.

Akpabio, former governor of Akwa Ibom State, said this during a courtesy visit to Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River.