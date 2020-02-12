NDDC budget defense: Senate committee warns of spending outside the budget

The Senate Committee of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has warned the NDDC board of directors to adhere to the government’s policy guidelines when implementing the budget.

Senator Peter Nwaoboshi, chairman of the Senate Committee of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), issued a warning on Wednesday regarding the Board’s budget defense.

He said the committee had closely monitored the Commission’s budget spending and said what happened there was a sad story.

He reminded the Commission of President Buhari’s position on implementing the budget so that each government agency should prioritize its budget expenditure.

The legislature insisted that the parliament that approves the annual budget for ministries, departments and government agencies was legally empowered to monitor this and said that non-budgetary spending would not be tolerated.

“We have invited you to defend your budget, and according to Section 18 of the NDDC Act, you must submit your budget to the National Assembly for approval.

“If you don’t have permission and spend money, it is against the law. We hear so many things, but we insist that you adhere to the law that established the NDDC.

“Mr. The President spoke before the National Assembly on October 2, 2019, and made very clear statements about his position on MDAs, particularly project implementation. He said no project should be abandoned.

“Mr. The President said he hoped the National Assembly would share his view and we therefore invite you to defend your budget, even if we share the political view that you give priority to your infrastructure.

“We have requested a list of emergency projects and cannot see them. In order not to stop defending the budget, you may defend your budget if you cannot provide us with the list, but we will conduct a public hearing.

“We have approved approximately N $ 100 billion and cannot approve another budget unless we know what is going on in NDDC,” he said.

Acting Managing Director of the Development Commission for the Niger Delta, Gbene Dr. Joi Nunieh, who appeared before the panel with the entire management of the NDDC, apologized for not having used lists of emergency projects.

She promised to make the list available at a later date, adding that the Commission was aware of President Buhari’s directive.

“I would like to appeal to sir for your emergency project request to be processed, and we’ll be available by next week when they’re done.

“I take responsibility for not providing the list of emergency projects. We cannot get our hands on the documents now, but the list will be made available on Wednesday at the latest, dear Chairman, ”she said.