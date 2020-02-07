NDA Govt Incompetent in managing the economy, says Finance Minister P Chidambaram

People who correctly diagnosed the disease, such as Dr. Arvind Subramanian, former chief economic adviser, were allowed to leave the government.

updated:February 8, 2020, 4:15 PM IST

Conference leader P Chidambaram.

Hyderabad: The NDA government led by the BJP has proved incompetent and helpless in managing the economy, claimed senior congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday.

Chidambaram, who spoke at the center about the Union budget during a program organized by the party here, claimed that the Modi government was like a helpless physician who could not diagnose a patient’s disease and treat him effectively.

“All in all, there is a patient who is extremely ill. The doctor has proven to be incompetent. The diagnosis of the doctor is hopelessly wrong,” said the former finance minister.

People who have correctly diagnosed the disease, such as Dr. Arvind Subramanian, former Chief Economic Adviser, was allowed to leave the government, he said.

“Without having diagnosed the patient’s disease, the doctor is helpless.

The least the doctor can do is say … I’m sorry. We have made a mistake, Dr. Manmohan Singh will come and advise us, “he said.

