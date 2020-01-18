NCP Sanjay Daud Elected Unopposed in Legislative Council Elections

Mumbai: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which regularly claims that the current government of Uddhav Thackeray will fall and that Sena lawmakers are upset, could not show courage to challenge the election of the legislative council against Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi in power.

After his BJP candidate withdrew from the fray, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) candidate, Sanjay Daud, was elected without opposition. With this, the count of the NCP within the legislative council is now reached15.

Sanjay Daud applied for the NCP candidate on January 14. Daud is the son of former legislator Panditrao Daud, who defeated BJP leader Gopinath Munde in 1985.

Daud played a key role in ensuring Dhananjay Munde’s victory in the legislative elections. The BJP sent Rajan Teli, a former congressional legislator, who is also the secretary general of the BJP. Daud was promised to be adjusted to the legislative council.

The voters of this seat are members of the assembly. As MVA had 169 of the 288 lawmakers with them, Daud’s victory was certain.

Earlier, BJP MP Narayan Rane said 35 MVA lawmakers were upset. Even BJP leaders, like Devendra Fadnavis and Nitin Gadkari too, have said that the government will fall under its weight. But to avoid the embarrassment of defeat, the BJP finally withdrew Teli.

