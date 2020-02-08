NCP leader accuses conspiracy to murder Sharad Pawar; File complaint in Pune

The leader of the NCP, Laxmikant Khabiya, said on Saturday that there was a trick to assassinating Sharad Pawar, party leader. Khabiya has filed a complaint with the Shivaji Nagar Police Station in Pune.

In the complaint, Khabiya said there was a conspiracy to murder Pawar and topple the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government led by Uddhav Thackeray. He asked the police to investigate the matter.

Khabiya said that there has been a trick for several months to create a split between the castes and a social and political divide in the state through social media. However, he believed that this would stop once the Maharashtra Assembly elections are completed. Since the MVA government took its oath, journalists Bhau Torsekar and Ghanshyam have been criticizing Patil Sharad Pawar on their YouTube channel Postman. In comments on these videos, many had demanded that Pawar be gunned down or bombed. Khabiya added that these comments are very worrying.

