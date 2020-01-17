NCC Pantami and Danbatta meet Fayemi on the right of way [PHOTOS]

The Honorable Minister of Communications and the Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim (Pantami) and the Executive Vice-President of the Nigerian Communications Commission (CNC), Professor Umar Danbatta, met on Thursday with the Governor of the State of Ekiti and President of Nigeria Forum of Governors, Dr. Kayode Fayemi in Abuja.

Their meeting was a follow-up to the discussion on how to address the RoW issue and other similar challenges facing the telecommunications industry.

Recall that the federal government, through the Ministry of Communications and the Digital Economy, had recently called on state governors to respect the right-of-way fees agreed by the National Economic Council (NEC) in 2013.

In a declaration signed and made available to POST DAILY by Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim (Pantami), the Minister of Communication and the Digital Economy, the FG had disapproved of the decision of certain state governors to increase the charges .

Pantani also noted that the decision of some of these state governors would no doubt have a negative impact on the efforts of the federal government.

The minister called on all state governors to reconsider their decisions in the interest of Nigerians as well as for socio-economic growth and development of the country.

No details yet on the results of their meeting.