NC woman recovering after catching fire while smoking using oxygen tank

National World

Click here for updates on this story

ASHEBORO, NC (WGHP) – A woman caught fire while smoking and using an oxygen tank, the state firefighter said.

State Fire Marshal Mike Causey says this happened in Asheboro on Saturday.

The victim was burned and had to be taken to a hospital in Chapel Hill.

In the face of this accident, Causey warns the North Carolinians how dangerous it is to smoke with an oxygen tank.

“What happened in Asheboro was a terrible accident and our thoughts and prayers go to the victim and we wish her a speedy recovery,” said Causey in a press release. “This is also a tragic reminder of the dangers of smoking while using an oxygen tank, and I hope that others learn a valuable lesson from this accident.”

In 2019, 117 people died in fires in North Carolina. About 10% of them could carry the smoking factor when using an oxygen tank, according to the State Fire Marshal.

Please note: This content is subject to a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the author of this article, you must not use it on any platform.