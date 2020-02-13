NBC Sports Fires Hockey Analyst About Lewd Comments about his colleagues

Image: Getty

NBC Sports hockey analyst Jeremy Roenick was officially fired after he had made some rude comments about his colleagues on a podcast.

“I am very disappointed and angry today I will not return to NBC,” Roenick said in a video on Twitter. “I am also grateful to have had the opportunity to share my love, passion and knowledge of the game with millions of people, millions of fans.”

NBC Sports suspended Roenick indefinitely without payment in December after appearing on a Barstool Sports podcast, recalling a trip to Portugal he made with his wife and colleague Kathryn Tappen. According to the New York Post,

“I was the king of Portugal,” said Roenick. “If you walk into any place and you have two blonde bombs on each side … your chest will shoot out a lot more.”

Then he remembered that a woman approached him to ask if his wife and Tappen were both with him, to which Roenick replied, “Yes, they are.”

“And then Kathryn says,” Do you want to shut up? “She’s screaming at me,” he went on. “I play it, you know, we go to bed together every night, the three of us. Now if it really blossomed, that would be really good, but it will never happen.”

Roenick asked for an inexplicable reason whether he would sleep with fellow hockey analyst and former teammate Patrick Sharp and replied: “He is so beautiful. I should think about it if he asked me. “Roenick said.

The network confirmed that Roenick would not return to the broadcast and offered no further comment.

