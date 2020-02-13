NBA World responds to Nets ending the 15-game winning series of Raptors

Andy Marlin-VS TODAY Sport

The Toronto Raptors wanted to expand their club record 15-game winning streak in the team’s last outing for the All-Star Break Wednesday night.

The Brooklyn Nets without Kyrie Irving had other ideas. Brooklyn ended its frustrating pre-break slate with a shocking 101-91 home win over Toronto.

Caris LeVert led a balanced score attack with 20 points. Five other players set double digits while the nets went to 25-28 this season and .500 without Irving in the mix.

Needless to say, the NBA world responded to the upset victory of Brooklyn. It started when Paul Pierce bet his house that the Raptors would come to the top.

Paul Pierce just said he would “bet the house” on Raptors who get 16 in a row against the nets tonight. Followed by saying that Zach LaVine will win the dunk competition this year.

– ♻️ (@TheOnlyNetsFan) 12 February 2020

The rest was also pretty hilarious.

Final: Nets 101, Raptors 91.

Can’t emphasize how big this win is in the All-Star break. Nets have won 3 consecutive and 6 of the last 8. They also interrupted the 15-game winstreak from Toronto.

They enter the All-Star break with an overall record of 25-28.

– Anthony Puccio (@APOOCH) February 13, 2020

The Raptors winning streak is over. This is what I have learned in the past 16 games: Toronto is the beat team in the east.

– Sid Seixeiro (@Sid_Seixeiro) February 13, 2020

Fans of Raptors don’t have to worry. They are still in line to threaten the dominance of the Milwaukee Bucks conference as soon as the playoffs begin.