NBA Summary: Nickeil Alexander-Walker Selected For Rising Stars Game | Virginia Tech

New Orleans Pelicans rookie and former Virginia Tech star Nickeil Alexander-Walker was named to the world team on Friday for the annual NBA Rising Stars game to be held over the weekend. stars in Chicago.

The Toronto native averaged 5.6 points, 12.8 minutes and 1.9 assists. He made 40 pointers 3.

The Rising Stars match will be broadcast on February 14 on TNT. The game will feature 10 NBA recruits and second-year players from the United States versus 10 NBA recruits and second-year players from other countries.

Alexander-Walker’s cousin Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of Oklahoma City is also part of the world team.

Alexander-Walker New Orleans teammate Zion Williamson will be part of the American team.

Beginners of the stars Luka Doncic of Dallas and Trae Young of Atlanta were at the top of the list of players who will participate in the match of the rising stars. Also on the list: probably rookie of the year Ja Morant from Memphis.

Along with Doncic, Alexander-Walker and Gilgeous-Alexander in the world team, Deandre Ayton of Phoenix, RJ Barrett of New York, Brandon Clarke of Memphis, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of Oklahoma City, Rui Hachimura and Moritz Wagner of Washington , Svi Mykhailiuk from Detroit and Josh Okogie from Minnesota.

Alongside Young, Morant and Williamson in the American team, we find Miles Bridges, PJ Washington and Devonte ‘Graham of Charlotte, Wendell Carter Jr. of Chicago, Tyler Herro and Kendrick Nunn of Miami, Jaren Jackson Jr. of Memphis and Eric Paschall of Golden State. .

Williamson is an injury replacement for Carter, who has a sprained right ankle.

A large crowd remains outside the Staples Center

LOS ANGELES – A large crowd of fans continued to gather outside the Staples Center to express their sorrow over the death of Kobe Bryant before the Lakers game against Portland on Friday.

It was the Lakers’ first game since Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others died in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

The Lakers will wear a “KB” badge on their jerseys while their retired No. 8 and No. 24 jerseys are displayed on the field. Fans on one side of the arena will wear shirts with the number 8 of Bryant while the other side will wear the number 24.

The Lakers asked fans who did not have a ticket not to linger at the Staples Center before and during the game. They also informed fans that the pre-match ceremony would not be broadcast on video screens outside the arena.

The Clippers and Kings played Thursday’s first NBA game at Staples since Bryant’s death. Clippers forward Los Angeles native Paul George recounted a two-minute video tribute to Bryant before the game where he said that Bryant “was as synonymous with and touching Southern California as the sun every inch. “

Sacramento coach Luke Walton, a former Lakers player and coach, said he had toured LA Live shortly after the Kings’ arrival Thursday morning. He added that it was a moving scene with people still mourning Bryant at 2 a.m.

The NBA All-Stars will play this year with Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant in their minds and on their jerseys.

So coming soon: # 24 Giannis Antetokounmpo, and # 2, LeBron James.

As part of a long series of tributes to Bryant and his daughter Gianna, the NBA announced Friday that each player on the Giannis team would wear 24 on their jersey during this year’s All-Star Game and that each LeBron team player would wear 2..

Kobe Bryant has spent the last 10 seasons of his career in a No. 24 jersey. Gianna Bryant, her 13-year-old daughter and an exceptional young player, wore No. 2 on her jersey.

All players participating in the All-Star weekend will wear a badge with nine stars to commemorate the nine victims of the helicopter crash on Sunday.

Lowry of the Raptors says he was pushed by a fan

CLEVELAND – Raptors’ guard Kyle Lowry said he was pushed by a fan when he dived into the stands after a loose ball in Thursday night’s game against the Cavaliers.

The game took place at the end of the fourth quarter of Toronto’s 115-109 victory. Lowry caught a missed shot from teammate Pascal Siakam who was heading out of bounds.

The video showed that Lowry landed on two fans in the first row of seats and one of them appeared to press his hand on the back of the All-Star six times as he returned to the ground.

“I was pushed, and this is the second time this has happened to me,” said Lowry. “The next time it happens, I don’t know if I’ll be able to control myself. Fans like that shouldn’t be able to lay hands on you and shouldn’t be part of our game. “

Lowry was pushed by a minority owner of the Golden State Warriors in last season’s NBA finals under similar circumstances.