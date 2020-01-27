NBA postpones Lakers Clippers game after Kobe Bryant's death

LOS ANGELES – The NBA announced on Monday that it postponed the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers tomorrow night after Kobe Bryant’s death.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski from ESPN, the officials made the decision after talking to both teams. The Clippers are reported to have had no objection to postponing the game under the circumstances.

The league did not announce when the game between the opponents from the neighborhood should be postponed.

Bryant, his daughter and seven others were killed on Sunday when their helicopter crashed into a steep slope in the dense morning fog in southern California. His sudden death at the age of 41 triggered a flood of mourning for a star whose fame went beyond basketball.

Bryant, a great all-time basketball player who has spent his entire 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, was among the victims, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.

