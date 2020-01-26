NBA legend Kobe Bryant dies

UPDATE, January 26, 4:10 p.m .: Reports have confirmed that Bryant’s daughter Gianna Maria-Onore, 13, was among the five killed in this morning’s helicopter crash, Byant officials said. TMZ Sports. They were supposed to go to Bryant’s Mamba Academy to train for basketball when the crash occurred.

Original story: Basketball legend Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on Sunday morning, according to TMZ.

Bryant was traveling with four other people in his private helicopter when the accident occurred. None of the 5 people on board survived the accident, which occurred around 10 am, according to The Los Angeles Times. The publication was also able to confirm that the helicopter started a bush fire, making the first rescue attempts difficult. The crash site is currently under investigation.

Widely regarded as the greatest player in the NBA of all time, he retired in 2016 after playing for the Los Angeles Lakers over his 20-year career, winning five championships and played in 18 All-Star Games.