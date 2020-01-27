NBA legend Kobe Bryant and daughter killed in helicopter crash on Sunday

Los Angeles: American basketball legend Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash that also claimed the lives of his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and three others on Sunday, local media reported.

Citing numerous media reports, Variety reported that the four were on their way to Gianna’s basketball game in the city of Thousand Oaks when the incident took place.

In a statement, the FAA said that an S-76 helicopter with five people on board had crashed near the Los Angeles suburb of Calabasas in “unknown circumstances”.

“It is with great sadness that we learn of the death of Kobe Bryant and four others in a helicopter crash in Calabasas,” the city of Calabasas confirmed on its official Twitter account, the news agency reported. Xinhua.

The plane fell into a distant field off Las Virgenes around 10 a.m. No one on the ground was injured, the city tweeted.

Five people have been confirmed dead, no survivors of the Calabasas helicopter crash, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department tweeted.

CNN later confirmed Bryant’s death. He was 41 years old. So far, there has been no word from her family.

Members of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene near Las Virgenes Road and Willow Glen Street at around 10 a.m., the department tweeted.

The flames that erupted during the crash were extinguished. The investigation is ongoing.

Bryant, 41, had won five National Basketball Association (NBA) championships in 20 years playing for the Los Angeles Lakers.

President Donald Trump reacted to Bryant’s death, calling it “terrible news”.

