NBA history: Kobe Bryants 31 points in 30 minutes in the all-star game

Talkbasket.net browses the pages of NBA history of what happened that day.

That day, Kobe Bryant made the headlines in the All Star game.

On February 10, 2002, The Lakers’ Kobe Bryant scored 31 points in 12 vs 25 shooting in 30 minutes and was the unanimous choice for best player, leading the Western Conference to a 135-120 triumph in the NBA All-League 2002 led. Star game in Philadelphia.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=StD188PYUpA (/ embed)