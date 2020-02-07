NBA fans roast Giannis Antetokounmpo for terrible All-Star Draft choices

Bob Donnan-VS Sport TODAY

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the best players of the NBA. If his choices for the 2020 NBA All-Star Game are an indication, he may need to be kept far away from any front office role when he retires.

The NBA held its All-Star Player Draft on Thursday evening with Giannis and LeBron James who put on their general manager hats and built their teams for the All-Star Game. Needless to say, LeBron showed why he is the veteran and that Giannis still has a lot of room for improvement.

It is understandable that Giannis would like to add some of the best young players to the Eastern Conference. By adding Joel Embiid, Pascal Siakam and Trae Young, his team gets some of the most exciting players in his conference. However, it seems that Giannis usually forgot that he could draft players from the Western Conference.

While NBA fans look at the surprising difference in talent between the LeBron team and the collected roster, they couldn’t help but roast Giannis for decisions that would make the New York Knicks front office win.

Giannis is a historically poor draftsman. Simply unprecedented in incompetence.

– nick wright (@getnickwright) 7 February 2020

Giannis needs advice from MJ on how to build a team

– BaldMamba 🐐 (@MambaBald) 7 February 2020

Giannis has a future in the Knicks GM

– DRAYGOZ (@ cr8zzyboy) 7 February 2020