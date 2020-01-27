Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sport

The NBA lost one of its greatest icons on Sunday morning when the Los Angeles Lakers legend, Kobe Bryant, was killed in a helicopter crash.

Bryant’s sudden, heartbreaking death shocked the sports world when the NBA and NFL gave tributes, prayers and shared memories to Bryant. As more reactions emerged on Twitter, many NBA fans went to the Staples Center to respect each other.

In the arena where Bryant gave the basketball fans a lot of memories they will never forget, the same fans returned to treat each other and honor Bryant’s legacy, influence and life.

Bryant was more than a basketball player. He was an incredible father, a symbol of hope, a man who excited millions and a player who changed the game forever. Now everyone whose life he has influenced grieve for his loss.

Basketball is just a game and often an escape for so many people. On this tragic day, we are all reminded of how precious life can be. Today and the days ahead will be painful, but it is clear that the entire sports community is there to support each other.