December 29, 2019; Los Angeles, California, USA; Former Los Angeles Lakers player Kobe Bryant with daughter Natalia is present when the Lakers play against the Dallas Mavericks in the first half at the Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The NBA world is still resigned to the fact that one of the greatest players in league history is no longer with us.

Kobe Bryant tragically died on Sunday at the age of 41 after a helicopter accident in southern California. His daughter Gianna also died at the age of 13.

When the sports world paid tribute to one of the greatest of all time, NBA commissioner Adam Silver released a heartfelt statement.

“The NBA family is devastated by the tragic death of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna. Kobe has shown us for 20 seasons what is possible when remarkable talent is combined with absolute dedication to victory, ”said Silver. “He was one of the most exceptional players in the history of our game, with legendary accomplishments: five NBA championships, one NBA MVP award, 18 NBA All-Star selections and two Olympic gold medals. But he will be remembered most because he has inspired people around the world to grab a basketball and compete to the best of their ability. He was generous with the wisdom he had acquired and considered it his mission to share it with future generations of players, and he was particularly pleased to share his love of the game with Gianna. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his wife Vanessa and her family, the Lakers organization and the entire sports world.

That’s pretty much right there on the head. As we’ve seen all Sunday, Bryant’s legacy and premature death have hit so many people around him.

It remains surreal for most who grew up seeing Bryant on the square. For Mr. Silver and Co., this is one of the most tragic days in the club’s history.