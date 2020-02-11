NBA champion says Joel Embiid has to go to the Miami Heat

Photo: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sport

Former NBA player Antoine Walker talked about Joel Embiid’s future in Philadelphia. According to Walker, Embiid should look for a way to go to the Miami Heat to demonstrate its true potential.

Walker, who won the NBA title with the Heat in 2006, gave examples of others who did so in Miami – Shaquille O’Neal, Dwyane Wade and himself.

“Joel Embiid has to go to the Miami Heat. If his agent can somehow take him to the Miami Heat, we will see the true potential of Joel Embiid, who really becomes an MVP candidate. … I saw it myself with Shaq, D-Wade. ”

Antoine Walker

“Joel Embiid has to go to the Miami Heat. If his agent can somehow take him to the Miami Heat, we will see the real potential of Joel Embiid, really become an MVP candidate. … I have it with Shaq, D-Wade , seen, for myself. ” – @ WalkerAntoine8 pic.twitter.com/MqNcjYwGfa

– First things first (@ FTFonFS1) February 11, 2020

It remains to be seen what the future holds for the Sixers star. Obviously things are wrong at the moment.