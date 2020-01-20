MILWAUKEE, WI – NOVEMBER 30: Giannis Antetokounmpo # 34 of the Milwaukee Dollar darkens the ball during a game against Charlotte Hornets on November 30, 2019 at the Fiserv Forum Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTICE TO THE USER: The user expressly acknowledges and agrees that by downloading and / or using this photo they agree to the terms of the Getty Images license agreement. Mandatory copyright notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (photo by Gary Dineen / NBAE via Getty Images).

PARIS, January 20, 2020 – The NBA Paris game 2020 presented by beIN SPORTS with the Charlotte Hornets and the Milwaukee Bucks, which play the first regular season game of the NBA in France, is supported by 14 record partners who are supervised by beIN SPORTS. the official broadcasting and digital partner of the NBA in France. The list of partners is the largest ever for an NBA game in Europe.

The presentation partners of beIN SPORTS include beats by Dr. Dre (Beats), Fanatics, Foot Locker, Gatorade, Nike, ParionsSport, SAP, Tissot and 2K as well as the advertising partners Accor, La Banque Postale, Pringles and YOP. In addition to the activities described below, these partners run multiple contests and promotions to get fans excited about the game.

“The response from fans and the wider business community has been unprecedented, leading to a record 14 partners for our first regular season game in France,” said Vandana Balachandar, vice president of global partnerships at NBA EME. “We thank all of our partners for working together on a variety of exciting fan engagement activities. Paris is looking forward to celebrating the NBA and welcoming basketball fans from around the world.”

The sold-out game in the AccorHotels Arena on January 24, 2020 will be broadcast live on beIN SPORTS 1 from 9 p.m. CET and will reach fans in more than 200 countries and areas on television, digital and social media.

Fans can also visit the free interactive fan experience and NBA entertainment venue at the NBA House in Halle des Blancs Manteaux from January 23-26.

Below are the highlights of the partners’ efforts:

to be in sports

As a presentation partner of NBA Paris Game 2020, beIN SPORTS offers viewers comprehensive news coverage throughout the week, including exclusive interviews with current and former NBA players and live broadcasts from special studios in the arena and in the NBA house.

Fans in France can watch 14 live NBA games a week on beIN SPORTS, including two prime time games every weekend throughout the NBA season and the daily studio show “NBA Extra”.

beats

Beats will support NBA House with a branded DJ booth, product presentation and hosting of various oncourt games and sponsor an on-screen karaoke segment during the game.

fanatic

Fanatics offers fans the opportunity to purchase a range of official NBA products, including the latest Hornets and Bucks products, both at the NBA House and at various venues in the arena on matchday.

foot locker

Foot Locker hosts the “NBA Paris Game 2020 VIP Entrance” with its emblematic black and white striped carpet and retail activation in its flagship store on the Champs-Elysées, which now runs until the day of the game.

Foot Locker will have a sneaker retail pop-up and customization area at the NBA House, where fans can customize Nike shoes with Paris and basketball-inspired designs.

Gatorade

During the game week, Gatorade will introduce several clinics that support the development of coaches, referees and university students. Two participants of the clinic will have the chance to win tickets for the NBA Paris Game and to take part in the Gatorade Skills Challenge during the game.

Gatorade will also host several oncourt games at the NBA House.

Nike

Nike has launched a bespoke NBA Paris capsule collection inspired by the rich basketball culture of the French capital. The collection includes hoodies, t-shirts, tracksuits, accessories, a university jacket and an Air Force 1 special shoe, all of which are presented together with NBA Paris game-focused creatives and activations at the Nike Store in Châtelet – Les Halles.

ParionsSport

JUICE

SAP will showcase its latest products to key customers in a world-class hospitality experience.

Tissot

Tissot has opened a 50-square-meter NBA pop-up store in Westfield Les 4 Temps and is currently doing a full takeover by the NBA of self-promotion, including branded Parisian buses, subway, in its stores on the Champs Elysees and in La Defense Stations and digital advertising.

Tissot will also house rooms in the NBA House where fans buy watches and shoot baskets against a 24-second shot clock.

2K

Fans can play NBA 2K20 in a special play area in the NBA House and take part in NBA 2K20 activities on the half court.

The European final of the first NBA 2K20 World Championship, which will be broadcast live on the NBA’s Twitch channel, will be held in Paris on Saturday, January 25th. Players battle for $ 15,000, with the top two finalists on the rise at the Global Finals in Los Angeles on February 22.

Fans in France can find more NBA information at NBA.com/France, the official NBA website at beinsports.com, in the NBA app (App Store Google Play) and on Facebook (NBA France) and Twitter (@NBAFrance). Fans can also buy the latest Hornets and Bucks items from NBAStore.eu and the NBA House from January 23-26.