Happy week 13 is over and over in the NBA season as we are turning more and more to basketball and hockey on our screens.

Week 13 brought what most expected. Luka Doncic was as amazed as LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo and James Harden. However, we also have some milestones in comparison for different under-the-radar players.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was the youngest player to score a 20-point, 20-rebound triple double. Derrick Rose has lost more than 20 points in eight consecutive games, most since his 2011 MVP season, and Carmelo Anthony was the 18th player to score over 26,000 points in their careers.

There were more outstanding achievements among them, but which players have done enough to earn the MOTW 13 card?

Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns

BUCKET: Booker loves to play against the Boston Celtics

The Suns have relied on Booker since he was used for their team’s power, and he showed exactly why they could against the Boston Celtics on Saturday.

While not reaching the 70 points he lost to the Celtics three years ago, he was only a support away from making his first career triple double. Even without the triple double, his 39 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists were one of the most complete games in his career.

Zach Lavine, Chicago Bulls

Thief: Lavine had a career fighting the Cavs

Lavine has been in the spotlight since the 2015 Dunk Contest and in Chicago he’s the man on the bulls. He dropped a huge game against the Cleveland Cavaliers and suggested a new career high.

While dropping 42 points and six rebounds, he molested the Cavs and collected a career high-five steal.

Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz

DOMINANT: Gobert couldn’t be stopped against the kings

Gobert can’t get the headlines if jazz wins, so is life in the middle of the NBA. However, in jazz’s 22-point victory over the Sacramento Kings, he should make all the headlines because he dominated the whole game.

He was taller, stronger, and more physical than the kings in every way. He owned the paint, put on 28 points and collected 15 rebounds. What’s more impressive about the rebounds is that no Kings player had more than seven. Gobert also had three blocks to interrupt the performance.

Furkan Korkmaz, Philadelphia 76ers

TURNAROUND: Korkmaz prevailed and led the 76s over the bulls

Korkmaz’s performance against the Chicago Bulls and the subsequent performance against the New York Knicks provided a turnaround for a player who had requested a trade less than a year ago and wanted to play in Turkey.

However, he is still in Philly and had a career night against the bulls. The guard scored six three-point points on the way to 24 points, both career highs. He also had four rebounds.

NBA 2K20 MyTEAM MOTW 13

De’Angelo Russell, Golden State Warriors

Deandre Ayton, Phoenix Suns

Dillon Brooks, Memphis Grizzlies

Norman Powell, Toronto Raptors

Will Barton, Denver Nuggets

Joe Ingles, Utah Jazz

