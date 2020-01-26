NBA 2K20 and its players honor Kobe Bryant after a tragic pass

LOS ANGELES, CA – DECEMBER 18: Kobe Bryant speaks to the media at a press conference before his # 8 and # 24 jerseys from the Los Angeles Lakers retire at Staples Center on December 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How / Getty Images)

Is Twitch on the way out? by Eric Halliday

After the tragic death of superstar Kobe Bryant, NBA 2K20 released a tribute to the legendary in-game player.

The world mourns today with the news of the tragic death of Kobe Bryant. The former NBA superstar and father of four died in a helicopter crash (via TMZ) along with eight other people, including his daughter Gianna.

Throughout the day, Kobes found millions of fans paying tribute to the basketball icon. From meetings outside the Staples Center to touching social media posts to emotional montages, Kobe’s legacy has been celebrated worldwide.

In the NBA 2K20, players were greeted with an image dedicated to Kobe Bryant. The virtual open world neighborhood in-game billboards have also been updated to show the same image on the login screen.

NBA 2K20 players find their own way to pay tribute in-game. The streets in the neighborhood are full of players wearing Lakers gear and the team’s yellow and purple colors. There are also calls on social media for 2K to provide a special Kobe Bryant jersey for free in the neighborhood so everyone can show their support for the player who has affected so many lives.

Kobe Bryant was drafted in 1996 and played 20 seasons in the NBA before retiring in 2016. He spent his entire career with the Los Angeles Lakers, finishing 8th and 24th. Bryant is a five-time NBA champion and two-time NBA finalist. He is an 18-time All-Star, two-time top scorer and a former MVP (2008). At the 2008 Summer Olympics, he won two gold medals with Team USA.

Bryant designed the cover of NBA 2K10 and NBA 2K17s Legend Edition for NBA 2K. It’s hard to guess what Kobe Bryant meant for basketball. Anyone who was a fan of the game recognized their passion, work ethic, commitment and skill. Even if you haven’t seen a single basketball game in your life, you’ve probably heard the name before – probably when you threw a crumpled piece of paper into a trash can.

I hope 2K does something to immortalize him in the game forever. He was a unique talent and several generations could attest to his size on the course. There is no doubt that he inspired millions of young children. Many of them are now playing NBA 2K20 with the hope that one day they will strive for its size.

Rest in peace, Kobe Bryant.