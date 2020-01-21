Nazem Kadri scores twice and propels the avalanche ahead of the Red Wings 6-3

DENVER – Nazem Kadri and Nathan MacKinnon scored at 1:54 am as the Colorado Avalanche were propelled by another second period push in a 6-3 victory over the Detroit Red Wings .

The Avalanche also moved away from reigning Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues with a mid-period burst over the weekend.

Leading 2-1 at the start of the third, Kadri helped Colorado put the game out of reach when he and Matt Nieto added goals within 53 seconds of each other. Ryan Graves added another goal at the end of the third, Kadri taking a assist and MacKinnon added an empty net.

This victory allowed the Avalanche to finish its race with a record of 3-0-2. They will no longer play until February 1 due to the star break and a week off.

Pavel Francouz stopped 22 shots for Colorado.

Tyler Bertuzzi, Dylan Larkin and Givani Smith scored for Detroit, who lost five in a row (0-4-1). Larkin also had two assists.

Jimmy Howard made 40 saves falling to 2-18-2.

Cale Makar was among the 10 Avalanche players with at least one point as he added two assists. Makar has 37 points this season, which ties him to Bruce Bell for the Colorado / Quebec record for a rookie defenseman. Bell established its brand in 1984-1985 with the Nordiques.

MacKinnon has reached the 30-goal mark for the third consecutive season with his empty net.

It was an opening period marked by penalties, with both teams hitting double minor hits. Colorado’s power play continued into the second period and Kadri scored the game-winner when he made a shot from Makar.

Makar then helped MacKinnon’s goal by skating before sending a pass below to a wide open MacKinnon.

The only score in the first period was awarded by Bertuzzi, who hit his team leader 17th of the season at 2:28 of the match. He instantly attracted boos from the crowd.

He was booed throughout the afternoon. It wasn’t as much Bertuzzi as his last name.

On March 8, 2004, his uncle, Todd Bertuzzi, who was playing for the Vancouver Canucks, struck from behind former Colorado forward Steve Moore. Moore first crashed in front of the ice, leaving him with a concussion and fractured vertebrae. A settlement was finally found in Moore’s lawsuit against Todd Bertuzzi.

Avalanche coach Jared Bednar can sympathize with Detroit coach Jeff Blashill, whose team is in the middle of a 12-34-4 season (28 points). Bednar and his team had an equally difficult campaign of 22-56-4 (48 points) in 2016-17.

“It’s horrible. It’s pure misery,” Bednar told reporters after Sunday’s training. “You feel your effort is good and you’re trying to do your best and you just can’t do it.”

Avalanche F Joonas Donskoi (concussion protocol) missed a fifth straight game. He went through training on Sunday and could be back after the break. “The days seem long when you’re not playing,” Donskoi told the media. … The Avs have improved to 4-0 in day games this season.

Red Wings: play in Minnesota on Wednesday.

Avalanche: Off until February 1 when they play in Philadelphia.

