Nawal Benaissa granted political asylum in the Netherlands

Hirak activist Nawal Benaissa. / DR

Hirak activist Nawal Benaissa has received political asylum in the Netherlands, she told the Spanish news agency EFE on Friday.

The 36-year-old mother fled from Morocco in April 2019 with her four children. The activist has been sentenced to 10 months’ imprisonment for “participating in an authorized protest” and “offensive officials”.

When she fled from Morocco, Nawal Benaissa first went to Ceuta and from there went to the Netherlands, where a large Rif community is located, including Hirak activists.

She became a Hirak figure after the arrest of various activists, such as Nasser Zefzafi, in May 2017.

However, her arrest, trial and suspended sentence “scared her that she would be arrested and tried again,” the Spanish agency said. “They restricted my voice and my freedom,” she told the same source.

It recalls that Spain, the Netherlands and Belgium are the countries where Hirak activists make the most asylum applications.

Most of these asylum applications are denied in Europe because Morocco is considered a “safe country”, EFE concluded.