Navy to appoint new aircraft carrier for World War II African-American hero

US Navy announces Monday it will name a new aircraft carrier after World War II decorated African-American veteran Doris “Dorie” Miller who defended Pearl Harbor in the 1941 attack on the Hawaiian naval base .

Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly will make the announcement at a ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam where he “will also recognize the contributions” of African Americans during the war, according to a statement. The event takes place on the day of Martin Luther King Jr., the national holiday commemorating the life of the killed civil rights leader.

During the attack on Pearl Harbor, Miller piloted an anti-aircraft machine gun aboard the USS West Virginia “until he ran out of ammunition and was ordered to abandon the ship”, according to a biography of the Navy, which said he “was not trained to operate” the weapon. Miller said he believed he shot down a Japanese plane in the attack, according to the biography. The following year, Miller was awarded the Navy Cross, the highest medal awarded by the Navy, becoming the first African American to receive this honor.

Miller fought in the Pacific Theater until November 1943, when the ship to which he was assigned was sunk by a Japanese submarine torpedo. He has been missing for a year and a day before being presumed dead on November 25, 1944, according to his biography.

In addition to the Navy Cross, Miller also received the Purple Heart Medal and the US Defense Service Medal, Fleet Clasp, as well as the Asia Pacific Campaign Medal and the Second World War Victory Medal , according to the Navy. In 1973, a Knox-class frigate was named in honor of Miller, but was later decommissioned in the 1990s.

Eleven aircraft carriers are currently part of the Navy fleet. The most recent, the USS Gerald Ford, entered service in 2017 and is currently the most expensive warship in the Navy.