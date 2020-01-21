Navy arrests 9 suspected kidnappers, rescues 28 victims

The Nigerian navy’s weapons technology school said its agents had arrested as many as nine suspects involved in kidnappings, cattle theft and banditry in Kaduna state.

The school also said that 28 abduction victims were rescued during the operation, reports the NAN.

The school’s commander, Rear Admiral Tanko Pani, made the disclosure when the suspects were handed over to the State Service Department (KSS) on Tuesday in Kachia.

Pani said the arrest followed a four-month surveillance of suspicions from dangerous criminal unions operating in Kachia and other parts of the state.

“We were able to conduct simultaneous surgeries to arrest them in various locations thanks to an effective intelligence network in various locations across the state.”

According to Pani, some of them were captured in isolated forests where they hibernated, while others were captured in hotels and at their homes.

He identified those arrested as Abubakar Duguri, aka Kure, Saleh Magaji, aka Bodari, Idris Iliyasu, Auwal Yahyah and Monore Abu.

The others are Mohammed Wakili, Tanimu Ibrahim, alias Sambo, Abdullahi Adamu alias Yellow and Umar Alhassan.

He alleged that they were “responsible for various criminal activities such as kidnapping, armed banditry and theft of cattle in Kachia and other parts of the state.

“Various objects have been recovered, including weapons, motorcycles and military camouflage uniforms, among others, which they use for their operations.”

He said victims who were unable to respond to the suspects’ requests had been killed, maimed or injured, while some of the female victims had been raped.

The commander, who turned the suspects over to the DSS, said the Navy would continue to work with other security agencies to protect the lives and property of citizens.

“However, we call on members of the public and community leaders to provide credible information about the fate of criminals in their field so that we can better protect them.

“We also want to assure the population that justice can be delayed but not denied, as evidenced by the arrest of these criminals.

“The public should not be intimidated by the threats of these criminals which are intended to dissuade them from giving information to the security agencies, because that is what the criminals aim to instill in them.”

Pani warned those who support the criminals, saying they would be drafted and prosecuted.

“So we have to work collectively to make sure that the criminals stop their activities by denying them freedom of action.”

The commander stressed that state criminals would have no hiding place, saying “we will locate them and track them down.”